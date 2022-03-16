Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The “stand pat” Winnipeg Jets are at it again, winning games and ruining the Team Tank vibes. In this edition of “local Winnipeg sports team decapitates annoying chivalrous knight”, the Jets actually didn’t play spectacular hockey. Rather, the Golden Knights goalie performances utterly sank them before the game truly got going. Winnipeg welcomed back former Jet Laurent Brossoit with 4 goals against and a mercy pull before dumping another handful of goals behind Logan Thompson. Vegas tried to mount a comeback but failed, leaving the Jets tantalizing close to a wild card playoff spot...
Seven Takeaways
- For the love of gord Jets, do not become buyers.
- Hellebuyck still looks a bit average for his usual standards, and that won’t do the Jets any favors in a playoff run.
- Wheeler scored a sick goal and also made a bit of a smarting remark towards the fanbase in between periods. The Bronx cheer mention did not go unnoticed by Jets social media accounts.
- Kyle Connor might honestly have a good chance of a top-3 finish for the Richard. What a season for the American goalscorer.
- Ehlers continues to do Ehlers things, and added yet another goal to his season tally. It’s great to have the dynamic Dane back in the fold.
- Scheifele continues to quietly rack up points. If the Jets were to offer him on the market over the summer, you’d have to think the list of suitors would be through the door.
- Adam Lowry can now score breakaways for some reason. Who knew! The Jets PK becoming one of the most dangerous offensive units for Winnipeg is pure comedy, but I’ll take it....I think.
Loading comments...