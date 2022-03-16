Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The “stand pat” Winnipeg Jets are at it again, winning games and ruining the Team Tank vibes. In this edition of “local Winnipeg sports team decapitates annoying chivalrous knight”, the Jets actually didn’t play spectacular hockey. Rather, the Golden Knights goalie performances utterly sank them before the game truly got going. Winnipeg welcomed back former Jet Laurent Brossoit with 4 goals against and a mercy pull before dumping another handful of goals behind Logan Thompson. Vegas tried to mount a comeback but failed, leaving the Jets tantalizing close to a wild card playoff spot...

Seven Takeaways