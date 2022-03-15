Preview and GDT: Where did the season go?

Time: 7:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

Where has the season gone? There are only 6 weeks left with only a few days until the trade deadline. How has this happened? Where has the season gone?

It has gone down the drain for the Winnipeg Jets. That’s where the season has gone. They need to look at moving contracts out and playing younger players. They did draft and develop pretty well once and it is time to do it again.

The Jets will be without Andrew Copp who is injured, but could also be moved at the trade deadline with the Jets want to. They can do whatever they want, but they should do something. Things could get much worse before they get better if they do nothing.

The Jets are playing their rivals and best friends the Vegas Golden Knights. Last I checked, Vegas is out of a playoff spot which could lead to a fantastic fallout if they miss. We should all cheer against them for this reason alone. The laughs folks, we need the laughs it would bring. Anyways, game is about to start and I have to go to the library. Remember, a Vegas loss is a win for everyone.