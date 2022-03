The Weakly Report: 3/7/21-3/13/22

Anaheim Ducks

March 8: Centre Isac Lundestrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Goaltender John Gibson is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Right winger Jakob Silfverberg has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

March 10: Centre Ryan Getzlaf has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 12: Centre Isac Lundestrom is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Josh Manson is back after missing 13 games with a finger injury. Centre Sam Steel has been placed on injured reserve with a facial injury. Centre Trevor Zegras is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

March 13: Left winger Rickard Rakell is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

March 7: Centre Liam O’Brien has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

March 8: Left winger Antoine Roussel has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

March 12: Centre Christian Fischer is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 13: Defenceman Jakob Chychrun is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

March 7: Defenceman Matt Grzelycyk is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

March 10: Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk is day-to-day with an illness.

March 12: Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk is back after missing two games with an illness.

Buffalo Sabres

March 9: Defenceman Henri Jokiharju is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

March 12: Defenceman Casey Fitzgerald is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Calgary Flames

March 12: Defenceman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

March 10: Goaltender Alex Lyon has been recalled from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis.

March 12: Goaltender Alex Lyon has been reassigned to AHL Chicago following his emergency recall. Goaltender Frederik Andersen is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Centre Seth Jarvis is day-to-day with a hip injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

March 10: Right winger Reese Johnson is back after missing 31 games with a fractured right clavicle.

March 13: Centre Tyler Johnson is day-to-day with a concussion.

Colorado Avalanche

March 10: Defenceman Samuel Girard is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 12: Left winger Gabriel Landeskog has been sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

March 7: Left winger Brendan Gaunce is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Jake Bean is back after missing 14 games with a groin strain. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is back after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

March 9: Right winger Eric Robinson is back after missing 14 games with a sprained right MCL.

March 10: Right winger Alexandre Texier has been placed on injured reserve for personal reasons.

March 11: Right winger Justin Danforth is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 12: Centre Boone Jenner has been placed on injured reserve with a lower back injury. Right winger Jakub Voracek is day-to-day with a knee injury. Right winger Patrik Laine is day-to-day with a knee injury. Right winger Trey Fix-Wolansky has been recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis.

Dallas Stars

March 8: Right winger Marian Studenick has been reassigned to AHL Texas for conditioning purposes.

March 10: Defenceman Miro Heiskanen has been placed on injured reserve with mononucleosis.

March 11: Defenceman Andrej Sekera is back after missing 11 games with a viral infection.

March 12: Goaltender Braden Holtby is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 13: Right winger Marian Studenick has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Texas.

Detroit Red Wings

March 7: Centre Carter Rowney has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

March 8: Defenceman Danny DeKeyser has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Jakub Vrana is back after missing 56 games for shoulder surgery.

March 11: Left winger Robby Fabbri has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is day-to-day due to ineligibility.

March 12: Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

Edmonton Oilers

March 7: Defenceman Evan Bouchard is day-to-day with an illness. Goaltender Mike Smith is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Tyson Barrie has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Defenceman Evan Bouchard is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Kyle Turris has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Zack Kassian is back after missing 13 games with a fractured jaw.

March 12: Left winger Josh Archibald is back after missing 58 games with myocarditis. Goaltender Mike Smith is back after missing two games with an illness. Defenceman Tyson Barrie is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

March 8: Centre Anton Lundell is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 12: Goaltender Jonas Johansson has been reassigned to AHL Charlotte for conditioning purposes.

Los Angeles Kings

March 7: Right winger Viktor Arvidsson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 8: Right winger Brendan Lemieux has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Lias Andersson is back after missing 23 games with an undisclosed injury. Centre Lias Andersson has been recalled from his long-term conditioning stint with AHL Ontario.

March 9: Defenceman Mikey Anderson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

March 10: Defenceman Drew Doughty is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Viktor Arvidsson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

March 12: Left winger Andreas Athanasiou has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

March 13: Defenceman Drew Doughty has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body. Left winger Dustin Brown has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body. Defenceman Matt Roy is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

March 7: Left winger Jordan Greenway is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

March 12: Left winger Marcus Foligno has been fined $5000 for kneeing Columbus’ Jakub Voracek.

Montreal Canadiens

March 7: Defenceman Jeff Petry is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Centre Jake Evans is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Left winger Paul Byron is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

March 12: Defenceman Joel Edmundson is back after missing 57 games with a back injury. Defenceman Kale Clague has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

March 13: Left winger Artturi Lehkonen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators

March 8: Left winger Nick Cousins is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

March 8: Centre Nico Hischier is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders

March 7: Left winger Anders Lee is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

March 11: Centre Matthew Barzal is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Zdeno Chara is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers

March 12: Centre Greg McKegg is back after missing four games for personal reasons.

Ottawa Senators

No injury news for Ottawa this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

March 7: Defenceman Kevin Connauton is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 11: Centre Scott Laughton has been sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

Pittsburgh Penguins

March 7: Goaltender Louis Domingue is back after missing 19 games with a foot injury.

March 8: Centre Teddy Blueger is back after missing 16 games with a fractured jaw.

March 11: Defenceman Brian Dumoulin is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Brock McGinn has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mike Matheson is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

March 13: Defenceman Brian Dumoulin is back after missing one game with an illness.

San Jose Sharks

March 8: Defenceman Jacob Middleton is day-to-day with an illness.

March 10: Defenceman Erik Karlsson is back after missing 15 games due to left forearm surgery. Defenceman Jaycob Megna is back after missing 10 games with a fractured foot. Right winger Jonathan Dahlen is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Radim Simek has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

March 12: Goaltender Alex Stalock is back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

March 11: Right winger Joonas Donskoi has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

March 12: Centre Alexander Wennberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

March 8: Right winger Oskar Sundqvist is day-to-day with a knee injury.

March 9: Defenceman Marco Scandella is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is day-to-day with a concussion.

March 10: Centre Tyler Bozak is day-to-day with an illness.

March 12: Centre Tyler Bozak is back after missing one game with an illness.

March 13: Right winger Oskar Sundqvist is back after missing three games with a knee injury. Right winger Robert Thomas is day-to-day with an illness.

Tampa Bay Lightning

March 8: Defenceman Zach Bogosian is back after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury.

March 10: Left winger Boris Katchouk is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Left winger Boris Katchouk has been reassigned to AHL Syracuse for conditioning purposes.

Toronto Maple Leafs

March 8: Right winger Ondrej Kase is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

March 10: Goaltender Jack Campbell has been placed on injured reserve with a rib injury. Goaltender Erik Kallgren has been recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.

March 12: Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is back after missing four games with an illness.

Vancouver Canucks

March 13: Centre Elias Pettersson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

March 10: Centre Brett Howden has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Reilly Smith is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Robin Lehner is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 13: Defenceman Ben Hutton has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Max Pacioretty is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Nolan Patrick is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

No injury news for Washington this week.

Winnipeg Jets

March 9: Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Ville Heinola has been recalled from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis.