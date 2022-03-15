Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 3/7/21-3/13/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks claimed defenceman Andrej Sustr off waivers from Tampa Bay. They reassigned defenceman Brendan Guhle to AHL San Diego. They recalled centres Vinni Lettieri and Danny O’Regan and right winger Buddy Robinson.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled right winger Hudson Fasching from AHL Tucson.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made no moves this week.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled defenceman Connor Mackey from AHL Stockton and reassigned centre Adam Ruzicka.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon to AHL Chicago. They recalled Lyon on an emergency basis. They reassigned Lyon following his emergency recall.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled defenceman Alec Regula from AHL Rockford. They reassigned right winger Reese Johnston. They reassigned Regula.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year contract extension.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets signed defenceman Billy Sweezey to a two-year contract beginning in 2022/23. They reassigned goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to AHL Cleveland. They signed right winger Justin Danforth to a two-year contract extension. They recalled right winger Trey Fix-Wolansky on an emergency basis.

Dallas Stars

The Stars reassigned right winger Marian Studenick to AHL Texas for conditioning purposes. They signed goaltender Remi Poirier to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed centre Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension. They recalled goaltender Adam Scheel and reassigned left winger Riley Tufte. They recalled Studenick from his conditioning stint.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned centre Joe Veleno from AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled left winger Taro Hirose. They recalled defenceman Luke Witkowski.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to AHL Bakersfield. They signed Niemelainen to a two-year contract extension. They reassigned right winger Colton Sceviour and goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled goaltender Spencer Knight from AHL Charlotte. They reassigned Knight. They recalled Knight and reassigned goaltender Jonas Johansson for conditioning purposes.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled centre Lias Andersson from his long-term conditioning stint with AHL Ontario. They recalled defenceman Jordan Spence. They recalled centre Rasmus Kupari. They recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin. The recalled centre Gabriel Vilardi, left winger Martin Frk, and defencemen Austin Strand and reassigned centre Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild reassigned centre Mason Shaw to AHL Iowa. They reassigned defenceman Calen Addison. Left winger Marcus Foligno has been fined $5000 for kneeing Columbus’ Jakub Voracek.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to AHL Laval. They reassigned centre Cedric Paquette. They recalled Schueneman.

Nashville Predators

The Predators signed left winger Navrin Mutter to a three-year entry-level contract.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils made no moves this week.

New York Islanders

The Islanders reassigned centre Austin Czarnik to AHL Bridgeport.

New York Rangers

The Rangers reassigned left winger Tim Gettinger to AHL Hartford.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from AHL Belleville. They recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers signed defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension. They recalled defenceman Cam York from AHL Lehigh Valley. They recalled centre Morgan Frost and reassigned centre Max Willman.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins reassigned goaltender Louis Domingue to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They signed right winger Corey Andonovski to a two-year entry-level contract. They reassigned right winger Kasper Bjorkqvist. They recalled right winger Valtteri Puustinen. They signed left winger Drew O’Connor to a one-year contract extension. They reassigned defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. They reassigned Puustinen and recalled centre Radim Zohorna.

The Sharks recalled centre Jasper Weatherby and defenceman Santeri Hatakka from AHL San Jose. They reassigned defenceman Ryan Merkeley. They reassigned left winger Ryan Dzingel and goaltender Alex Stalock.

The Kraken signed centre Jared McCann to a five-year contract extension. They recalled right winger Kole Lind.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled left winger MacKenzie MacEachern and right winger Alexei Toropchenko from AHL Springfield and reassigned centre Dakota Joshua and right winger Klim Kostin.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning reassigned left winger Boris Katchouk to AHL Syracuse for conditioning purpsoes.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed left winger Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year contract extension. They recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled right winger Sheldon Rempal from AHL Abbotsford. They reassigned left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe. They signed left winger Arshdeep Bains to a two-year entry-level contract. They reassigned defenceman Madison Bowey. They recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen. Right winger Jake Virtanen, who last played in the NHL for Vancouver from 2015/16, has been released from his contract with the KHL’s Spartak Moscow.

The Golden Knights recalled defenceman Daniil Miromanov from AHL Henderson. They recalled goaltender Logan Thompson. They reassigned Miromanov. They recalled Miromanov.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals made no moves this week.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled defenceman Ville Heinola from AHL Manitoba.