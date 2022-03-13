Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

TV: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing their Central Division rivals the St. Louis Blues tonight in a game that could go a million ways. The Blues were in a slump, but have busted out of it in a big way the past couple of games. The Jets have been trying to find their way since the start of the year and they are still struggling to find their game since the start of the season and I hate to say it folks, but if they have not found it by now, they will not find it this season.

The Blues bounced back from their struggles to the tune of 11 goals in two games. The Jets have been quietly searching for some consistency since before Paul Maurice stepped down, but the issue has gotten more apparent as of the past couple of months. They will probably never go away until there are big changes.

The Jets are currently suffering through some defensive injuries, but their forwards are healthy. Their goaltending has been fine, but not as spectacular as previous seasons. If you need your goalie to be spectacular to win, you are not doing enough other stuff to deserve to win. Simple as that. The Jets have a problem with how much they expect of Connor Hellebuyck versus what should be expected of him on a nightly basis and they need to fix everything else so they don’t rely on goaltending to win.