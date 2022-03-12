 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

The Jets weren’t good and got what they deserved.

By Harrison L.
Winnipeg Jets v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets are mediocre as all get out and for some reason, may be intent on keeping Andrew Copp as an “own rental”. That’s about the only noteworthy thing to emerge out of a match-up against the New York Islanders. In case it’s not clear, the Jets got smacked around and probably killed off any remaining notions of a playoff run. Every game matters, especially against poor teams, and the Jets were outworked for much of the night. I’ve got about one takeaway that matters.

Winnipeg Jets v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Seven Takeaways

  1. Sell
  2. at
  3. the
  4. frickin’
  5. trade
  6. deadline
  7. Winnipeg.

