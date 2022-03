Time: 6:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

You don’t get the “I wrote this at work” special. Instead you get the “why do we work five days a week” brain. So: Connor Hellebuyck is starting, the New York Islanders have barely ever been good for decades now, the Winnipeg Jets will never make sense, and stupid Daylight Savings Time starts this weekend.

Please enjoy the game and have a good weekend. See you Sunday night.