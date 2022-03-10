Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs New Jersey Devils

Time: 6:00 pm CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey are playing each other in a game that is short on intrigue, but does have some interesting things to watch for overall. First of all, it is looking like the Devils might buy out PK Subban’s contract because it’s a hard contract to trade due to the cap hit.

Outside of the Subban intrigue, the Devils are a team that is below .500 and while they have some interesting young players it is hard to remember the team they used to be.

The Jets are a team that doesn’t know who they are. While they have won the odd game, they’ve been struggling for months with no answers. Instead of playing young players and trying to inject new life into the lineup, the Jets run the same lines and expect different results. It’s madness.

Ville Heinola has been recalled due to injuries in defence. It is unclear if he will play or not.