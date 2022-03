The Weakly Report: 2/21/21-2/27/22

Anaheim Ducks

February 22: Centre Ryan Getzlaf is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

February 27: Centre Adam Henrique is day-to-day with an illness. Goaltender John Gibson is day-to-day with an illness.

Arizona Coyotes

February 21: Goaltender Carter Hutton is back after missing 44 games with an ankle injury.

February 22: Left winger Andrew Ladd has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Left winger Nick Ritchie is day-to-day due to visa issues.

February 25: Left winger Nick Ritchie is back after missing one game due to visa issues.

February 27: Right winger Liam O’Brien has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

February 21: Defenceman Urho Vaakanainen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 24: Left winger Brad Marchand is back after missing six games with a suspension. Defenceman Urho Vaakanainen has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

February 25: Centre Curtis Lazar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

February 22: Right winger Victor Olofsson is day-to-day with an illness.

February 23: Right winger Kyle Okposo is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

February 25: Defenceman Henri Jokiharju is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Right winger Kyle Okposo is back after missing one game with an illness. Right winger Victor Olofsson is back after missing one game with an illness.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

February 21: Defenceman Brendan Smith is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

February 24: Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been sidelined indefinitely with an abdominal injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

February 23: Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is back after missing 11 games with a right hand injury.

February 24: Defenceman Jake McCabe is day-to-day with a back injury.

February 25: Defenceman Calvin de Haan is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 27: Defenceman Jake McCabe is back after missing one game with a back injury.

Colorado Avalanche

February 23: Centre Nathan MacKinnon is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 25: Defenceman Jacob MacDonald is back after missing 26 games with a head injury. Centre Nathan MacKinnon is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

February 23: Right winger Emil Bemstrom is back after missing seven games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

February 24: Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Zach Werenski is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars

No injury news for Dallas this week.

Detroit Red Wings

February 23: Centre Carter Rowney is back after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom is back after missing one game with a mid-body injury. Left winger Vladislav Namestnikov is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

February 27: Right winger Kailer Yamamoto is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

February 22: Right winger Maxim Mamin is back after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury.

Los Angeles Kings

February 25: Left winger Andreas Athanasiou is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild

February 22: Right winger Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 23: Right winger Jordan Greenway is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Mats Zuccarello is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

February 25: Defenceman Corey Schueneman is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

February 26: Left winger Mathieu Perreault is back after missing 22 games with a lower-body injury. Left winger Paul Byron has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators

February 22: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 25: Left winger Nick Cousins has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

February 26: Defenceman Alexandre Carrier is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey Devils

February 23: Left winger Andreas Johnsson is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Left winger Jesper Bratt is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

February 24: Defenceman Dougie Hamilton is back after missing 17 games with a broken jaw.

New York Islanders

February 21: Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

February 24: Right winger Oliver Wahlstrom is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

February 27: Centre Mathew Barzal is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Zdeno Chara is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers

February 24: Centre Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Patrik Nemeth is day-to-day for personal reasons.

February 26: Centre Filip Chytil is back after missing one game with an illness.

Ottawa Senators

February 22: Centre Dylan Gambrell is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Thomas Chabot is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

February 23: Goaltender Matt Murray is back after missing four games for personal reasons.

February 26: Centre Colin White is back after missing 50 games with a dislocated shoulder. Centre Dylan Gambrell is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Thomas Chabot is day-to-day with an illness.

Philadelphia Flyers

February 21: Goaltender Carter Hart is day-to-day with an eye injury. Goaltender Kirill Ustimenko has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. Right winger Wade Allison has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL.

February 22: Centre Derick Brassard has been placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

February 24: Goaltender Carter Hart is back after missing two games with an eye injury. Left winger Joel Farabee is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

February 26: Centre Derick Brassard is back after missing five games with a hip injury. Left winger Joel Farabee is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

February 25: Defenceman Mike Matheson has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

February 21: Goaltender Adin Hill has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

February 24: Right winger Rudolfs Balcers is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Defenceman Nicolas Meloche is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 26: Left winger Andrew Cogliano is day-to-day for personal reasons.

February 27: Defenceman Mario Ferraro has been sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left fibula. Defenceman Nicolas Meloche is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Rudolfs Balcers has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

February 24: Centre Jared McCann has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

February 21: Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

February 26: Defenceman Marco Scandella has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

February 27: Right winger Oskar Sundqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

No injury news for Tampa Bay this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

February 22: Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is back after missing one game due to visa issues. Defenceman Jake Muzzin has been sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

February 23: Defenceman Jake Muzzin has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

February 24: Left winger Michael Bunting has been fined $2000 for diving against Pittsburgh.

February 26: Left winger Pierre Engvall is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Travis Dermott is day-to-day with an illness.

Vancouver Canucks

February 21: Defenceman Kyle Burroughs has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Left winger Jason Dickinson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Kyle Burroughs has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

February 24: Centre Nolan Patrick has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Defenceman Dylan Coghlan is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with an illness. Goaltender Robin Lehner has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is back after missing six games with a broken foot.

February 26: Left winger Jonathan Marchessault is back after missing one game with an illness. Left winger Mattias Janmark is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Max Pacioretty is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 27: Goaltender Vitek Vanecek is back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek has been reassigned to AHL Hershey for conditioning purposes.

Washington Capitals

February 24: Defenceman Justin Schultz is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Right winger TJ Oshie is back after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury.

February 26: Defenceman Justin Schultz is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Winnipeg Jets

February 21: Centre Adam Brooks is back after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury. Centre Cole Perfetti has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is back after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

February 23: Centre CJ Suess is back after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury.