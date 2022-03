Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 2/21/21-2/27/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks recalled defenceman Brendan Guhle from AHL San Diego and reassigned defenceman Greg Pateryn.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes acquired future considerations from Toronto. They acquired a 2024 seventh-round pick from Boston. They recalled defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok from AHL Tucson. They signed defenceman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract extension.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins acquired defenceman Michael Callahan from Arizona. They recalled right winger Jesper Froden and defenceman Jack Ahcan from AHL Providence and reassigned centre Jack Studnicka.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled left winger Brandon Biro from AHL Rochester. They reassigned Biro.

Calgary Flames

The Flames made no moves this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes recalled defenceman Jalen Chatfield from AHL Charlotte.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks reassigned right winger Brett Connolly to AHL Rockford. They reassigned left winger Josiah Slavin. They reassigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom. They recalled defenceman Jacob Galvas. They reassigned Galvas and left winger Lukas Reichel. They recalled Slavin and defenceman Isaak Phillips.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche reassigned left winger Stefan Matteau to AHL Colorado. They reassigned defenceman Jacob MacDonald.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned right winger Trey Fix-Wolansky to AHL Cleveland. They reassigned right winger Emil Bemstrom. They recalled Bemstrom and defenceman Jake Christiansen. They reassigned goaltender Jet Greaves. They reassigned Christiansen.

Dallas Stars

The Stars claimed right winger Marian Studenick off waivers from New Jersey. They recalled left winger Riley Tufte from AHL Texas. They reassigned centre Tanner Kero.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled centre Joe Veleno from AHL Grand Rapids. Left winger Justin Abdelkader, who last played in the NHL for Detroit from 2007/08 to 2019/20, has signed for the remainder of the season in Switzerland with the National League’s HC Lugano.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers recalled centre Brad Malone from AHL Bakersfield.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers reassigned right winger Owen Tippett to AHL Charlotte.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned defenceman Jacob Moverare to AHL Ontario. They recalled Moverare.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled centre Mason Shaw from AHL Iowa.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens made no moves this week.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned left winger Cole Smith to AHL Milwaukee. They recalled left winger Matt Luff. They reassigned defenceman Matt Tennyson.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils made no moves this week.

New York Islanders

The Islanders reassigned goaltender Cory Schneider to AHL Bridgeport.

New York Rangers

The Rangers reassigned defenceman Zac Jones to AHL Hartford. They recalled Jones.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to AHL Belleville. They reassigned centre Clark Bishop. They recalled centre Mark Kastelic and reassigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington. They recalled Gustavsson. They reassigned Kastelic. They reassigned Gustavsson.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to AHL Lehigh Valley. They recalled centre Connor Bunnaman. They reassigned Bunnaman and Ustimenko.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins reassigned centre Radim Zahorna and left winger Drew O’Connor to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and reassigned defenceman Mark Friedman for conditioning purposes. They recalled right winger Kasper Bjorkqvist. They recalled defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. They recalled Friedman from his conditioning stint.

The Sharks claimed left winger Ryan Dzingel off waivers from Toronto. They recalled centre Jasper Weatherby from AHL San Jose and reassigned centre Lane Pederson.

The Kraken recalled right winger Kole Lind from AHL Charlotte.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled centre Dakota Joshua from AHL Springfield and reassigned defenceman Calle Rosen.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled defenceman Andrej Sustr from AHL Syracuse.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Carter Hutton from Arizona. They recalled left winger Kyle Clifford from AHL Toronto. They recalled left winger Nick Robertson. Left winger Michael Bunting has been fined $2000 for diving against Pittsburgh.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled defenceman Madison Bowey from AHL Abbotsford. They recalled left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe.

The Golden Knights recalled left winger Jonas Rondbjerg from AHL Henderson and reassigned centre Jake Leschyshyn.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned right winger Brett Leason to AHL Hershey. They reassigned goaltender Pheonix Copley and reassigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek for conditioning purposes.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola to AHL Manitoba.