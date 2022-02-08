GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Minnesota Wild used to be a guaranteed nap game. They are not that team anymore. They are now an exciting team that plays with speed and skill. They are now a team that the Winnipeg Jets can struggle against. The Jets might very well struggle against it tonight.

Quick lineup notes:

Nikolaj Ehlers is still at least two weeks away. I believe that is when the Jets are going to start their marathon of COVID related game delay games, so they will be in tough.

Trade deadline is not until March sometime, so enjoy the hockey until then and know the Jets could make a move earlier than later.

As we slowly ease our way back into things, a modified game sheet with lines from each team. I will get it right soon.

Lines for both teams