Game Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 7:00 PM

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

My hopes for this season have been sinking like a torpedoed battleship. The Winnipeg Jets are sitting well out of a playoff spot and now have a fresh batch of COVID-protocol absences to contend with, including their best centre. Winnipeg at full-strength was seldom a world-beater, so I can’t imagine the losses of Dubois and Pionk will make life any easier. Poganski, at least, has a capable replacement in Reichel awaiting his line-up reintroduction. This shorthanded team is going to have to face a daunting Minnesota Wild squad, a team with a mere 10 regulation losses this season. Color me the pessimist but I would not be expecting much from tonight’s match-up. Hopefully, the Jets can still put up a competitive fight and restore some morale out there.