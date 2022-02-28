Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets are definitely something. Not very good, not worst in the league. The latter, however, definitely applies to their opponent on Sunday evening. The Arizona Coyotes, a squad that still holds the label of “NHL team”, welcomed the Jets to their home turf for an outing of fun. Winnipeg was in a giving mood and decided to allow Arizona the opportunity to win the game on countless occasions. The Yotes, being who they are, instead watched the Jets skate to victory on some egregious conceded counters. Here are some takeaways from hockey in the desert.
Seven Takeaways
- The line of 81-80-71 looks rejuvenated. While I enjoy Perfetti with KFC and PLD, I find Svechnikov to be an even more perfect complement. His quiet savvy and physical presence opens up scoring chances for his linemates. Svech bagged a goal and an assist for his troubles, reminding Dave Lowry why benching him is just stupid.
- Beaulieu is looking like prime trade fodder. The defender notched 2 assists on the evening, ramping up whatever miniscule swap value he had to begin with. The sooner he’s moved to a contender, the better.
- The top line was defensively atrocious, but got bailed out thanks to poor finishing from the Yotes and a few solid saves from Comrie. Watching that unit then counter for a Wheeler goal was pretty amusing.
- Winnipeg did not win in particularly convincing fashion. I’d argue the Yotes were better for large stretches of the game, but that pesky sh% luck kept Arizona at bay.
- There are only a few weeks to go until the trade deadline. I’m hoping the Jets can accrue some decent assets for the summer retooling.
- KFC cannot be stopped. He may be an issue in his own end, but that magic shooting stick continues to obliterate opponents. Connor’s got 32 goals on the season and has a legitimate shot (heh) at the Rocket Richard.
- The Jets are back in action against Montreal tomorrow. This will be the first time they’ve faced the Habs under Marty St. Louis. I’m intrigued to see what St. Louis intends for his team’s future.
