Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets are definitely something. Not very good, not worst in the league. The latter, however, definitely applies to their opponent on Sunday evening. The Arizona Coyotes, a squad that still holds the label of “NHL team”, welcomed the Jets to their home turf for an outing of fun. Winnipeg was in a giving mood and decided to allow Arizona the opportunity to win the game on countless occasions. The Yotes, being who they are, instead watched the Jets skate to victory on some egregious conceded counters. Here are some takeaways from hockey in the desert.

Seven Takeaways