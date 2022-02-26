Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets are down bad. Down bad. Against the Colorado Avalanche, the Jets had a bit of an historical evening. You’d think a 3-0 lead against the Avs in the first period would lead to the good kind of history, but oh, my dear sweet summer child, how’d you be so mistaken. The Jets imploded after a decent 20 minutes of hockey and got absolutely slapped by Colorado for 2 straight periods. The takeaways are going to be brief because there’s not much to say on this one.
A Few Takeaways
- Save Ukraine.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois will be a Jets captain one day. You can just feel it. He leads by example on the ice and was one of the only players who actually wanted to address the media.
- Svechnikov scored a pretty nice goal and was one of the few Jets skaters in positive contribution territory this evening.
- Morrissey continues his rebound season. While he will never be an elite top-pairing guy, it’s just nice to have him back at a stable level.
- Hellebuyck tried so hard to keep Winnipeg in this but the Jets pretty much gave up the ghost. There ain’t much more to tell.
- SELL.
