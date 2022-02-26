Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets are down bad. Down bad. Against the Colorado Avalanche, the Jets had a bit of an historical evening. You’d think a 3-0 lead against the Avs in the first period would lead to the good kind of history, but oh, my dear sweet summer child, how’d you be so mistaken. The Jets imploded after a decent 20 minutes of hockey and got absolutely slapped by Colorado for 2 straight periods. The takeaways are going to be brief because there’s not much to say on this one.

A Few Takeaways