Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Time: 8:00 PM CST

TV: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Colorado Avalanche tonight in Colorado. The Avs are back to being the Avs which is bad news for the Central Division. The Jets will be in tough, but they were in tough against the Minnesota Wild and came through. The Jets issue is that they are about as inconsistent as they come. They will have to be on their best tonight to get a win. It probably does not matter at this point as they will almost certainly be out of the playoffs at the end of the season especially if they end up being sellers at the trade deadline. They have a new look lineup with Evgeny Svechnikov drawing back into the lineup.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Evgeny Svechnikov

Kristian Vesalainen - Adam Lowry - Austin Pognaski

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Adam Brooks

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie