Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 3:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing the red hot Calgary Flames and it is hard to know what team will show up this afternoon. Will it be the Jets team that handled the Minnesota Wild with ease or will it be the Jets team that lost to the Edmonton Oilers with ease on Saturday. Only time will tell.
The Jets do not look like a different team under Dave Lowry then they did under Paul Maurice. They still make the same confounding personnel decisions that actively hurt the team. They are playing without Ville Heinola because Lowry decided that Logan Stanley gives more to the Jets then Heinola.
They will be playing the Calgary Flames who have become a new, better team under Darryl Sutter. Sutter is an interesting coach because while he seems to be old school, he have the Flames playing a fast, modern style of hockey with lots of scoring and excellent defending. He is a rare old coach who has figured out how to evolve with the game. I don’t know if he “believes” in analytics, but he seems like someone who understands how to apply the concepts to real game situations to positive effect.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Adam Brooks
Kristian Vesalainen - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Austin Pognaski
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Calgary Flames Lineup
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Toffoli
Milan Lucic - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis
Defence
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
Jacob Markstrom (starting)
Dan Vladar
