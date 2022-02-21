Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 3:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the red hot Calgary Flames and it is hard to know what team will show up this afternoon. Will it be the Jets team that handled the Minnesota Wild with ease or will it be the Jets team that lost to the Edmonton Oilers with ease on Saturday. Only time will tell.

The Jets do not look like a different team under Dave Lowry then they did under Paul Maurice. They still make the same confounding personnel decisions that actively hurt the team. They are playing without Ville Heinola because Lowry decided that Logan Stanley gives more to the Jets then Heinola.

They will be playing the Calgary Flames who have become a new, better team under Darryl Sutter. Sutter is an interesting coach because while he seems to be old school, he have the Flames playing a fast, modern style of hockey with lots of scoring and excellent defending. He is a rare old coach who has figured out how to evolve with the game. I don’t know if he “believes” in analytics, but he seems like someone who understands how to apply the concepts to real game situations to positive effect.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Adam Brooks

Kristian Vesalainen - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Austin Pognaski

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Calgary Flames Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom (starting)

Dan Vladar