Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Winnipeg Jets were living high off the hog with a 2-game winning streak against some solid opposition. Heading into a pivotal match-up against the Edmonton Oilers, the Jets vibes weren’t half bad! Even Canada Life Centre seemed to be a bit livelier than usual, with the chants of “Go Jets Go” rising above the squeak of a mouse a few times. Unfortunately, the Jets faithful were rewarded with a bit of a disasterclass on the ice. Winnipeg forgot that you have to play a full 60 minutes in order to win against good teams, only managing to make the scoreline less painful after Edmonton let off the gas. Here are some takeaways from a sad outing.
Seven Takeaways
- Winnipeg got a full dose of Connor McDavid, and Edmonton’s captain served as the bitterest of medicines. McDavid had involvement on every one of Edmonton’s goals, including a goal of his own where he was conveniently left wide open on the left face-off circle. Oof.
- The Jets had 2 sustained stretches of offensive pressure at the beginning and end of the game, but the other 45 minutes were relatively listless. Winnipeg’s defense was constantly hemmed in the defensive zone and routine turnovers only added to the struggles. The forwards were, by and large, ineffective until the dying minutes of the game. Hilariously, the Jets came close to tying the game thanks to the Oilers going full Oilers.
- I really don’t get the decision to bench Heinola in a game where backend mobility is paramount. Edmonton literally feasts off of rush counters. Having a bunch of pylons on your defense only makes it far easier for McDavid to shred the coverages.
- Svechnikov is still in the doghouse for some reason. He found himself on the third line once again, despite his old stomping grounds with Dubois and Connor being made available. Winnipeg’s motto is clearly, “If it ain’t broke, find a stupid way to break it and piss everyone off.”
- Winnipeg’s general lack of footspeed was glaringly obvious throughout the game. The Oilers were first to every loose puck, turnover, and forecheck. The scoreline honestly could have been a lot more lopsided in favor of Edmonton, and it’d be deserved.
- At this point, I’m just looking forward to the summer. The team needs a massive makeover from the ground up, and the trade deadline should signal the beginning of the purge.
- The Flames are up next on Monday. I’m not expecting much, but the Jets do tend to handle heavier, slower teams a bit better than squads like Edmonton.
