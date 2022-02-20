Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Winnipeg Jets were living high off the hog with a 2-game winning streak against some solid opposition. Heading into a pivotal match-up against the Edmonton Oilers, the Jets vibes weren’t half bad! Even Canada Life Centre seemed to be a bit livelier than usual, with the chants of “Go Jets Go” rising above the squeak of a mouse a few times. Unfortunately, the Jets faithful were rewarded with a bit of a disasterclass on the ice. Winnipeg forgot that you have to play a full 60 minutes in order to win against good teams, only managing to make the scoreline less painful after Edmonton let off the gas. Here are some takeaways from a sad outing.

Seven Takeaways