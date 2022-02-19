Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 3:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3 (they say)
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Edmonton Oilers in their first of two afternoon games this wonderful Louis Riel Day Weekend. The Oilers have been playing better since firing head coach Dave Tippet and bring up their AHL coach Jay Woodcroft. The Jets have been running hot and cold like they have all season. They took Ville Heinola out of the lineup just because and it made them a worse team overall even if they still got the win. That’s how they work folks. The Oilers will be without Jesse Puljujarvi.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti
Kristian Vesalainen - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Austin Pognaski
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Edmonton Oilers Lineup
Forwards
Zach Hyman - Connor Mcdavid - ?????
Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Derek Ryan
Devon Shore - Ryan McLeod - Philip Broberg
Defence
Darnell Nurse - Kevin Bouchard
William Lagesson - Cody Ceci
Markus Niemeläinen - Tyson Barrie
Goalies
Mikko Koskinen (starting)
Mike Smith
