Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 3:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3 (they say)

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Edmonton Oilers in their first of two afternoon games this wonderful Louis Riel Day Weekend. The Oilers have been playing better since firing head coach Dave Tippet and bring up their AHL coach Jay Woodcroft. The Jets have been running hot and cold like they have all season. They took Ville Heinola out of the lineup just because and it made them a worse team overall even if they still got the win. That’s how they work folks. The Oilers will be without Jesse Puljujarvi.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti

Kristian Vesalainen - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Austin Pognaski

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Edmonton Oilers Lineup

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Connor Mcdavid - ?????

Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Derek Ryan

Devon Shore - Ryan McLeod - Philip Broberg

Defence

Darnell Nurse - Kevin Bouchard

William Lagesson - Cody Ceci

Markus Niemeläinen - Tyson Barrie

Goalies

Mikko Koskinen (starting)

Mike Smith