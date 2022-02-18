Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets have done the impossible; they’ve won 2 games in a row in (mostly) solid efforts! Winning the second half of a back-to-back is never easy, even against softer competition, but the Jets acquitted themselves against the Kraken. Seattle’s been playing somewhat better hockey recently so I wasn’t sure if they’d get the best of a tired Jets squad. Winnipeg actually looked a bit off-kilter to start, surrendering 2 quick goals before stabilizing and seeing Seattle off. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it’ll do!
Seven Takeaways
- Wheeler and Scheifele are scoring again, which is neat. They don’t do much defending, so they have to increase their scoring output to compensate. It won’t entirely outweigh the chances and goals against, but it’s better than nothing.
- Reichel continues to carve out a solid depth role. He was briefly pressed into emergency top-6 service after Perfetti was injured by an Oleksiak hit. Reichel’s reward was his first career assist. Not bad, lad!
- Comrie had a decent outing, barring a few shaky moments here and there. His tracking wasn’t always crisp but he did enough to keep the Jets in it. That’s all you can really ask for.
- Please swap Heinola for Stanley. Logan just isn’t good enough for any of the roles that have been asked of him. Alongside Schmidt, Stanley’s been a sieve. Nate himself needs a more active, faster pairing-mate to cycle pucks out quickly.
- Winnipeg’s backend wasn’t great, but the forwards were able to compensate. That’s going to have to be the formula if the Jets want to win their way to the playoffs.
- Dubois scored again. This dude is a machine, I swear.
- The Jets have the Oilers and Flames over the weekend and into next week. Neither outfit will be easy opponents, and the Flames are on a heater (pun intended).
