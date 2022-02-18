Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets have done the impossible; they’ve won 2 games in a row in (mostly) solid efforts! Winning the second half of a back-to-back is never easy, even against softer competition, but the Jets acquitted themselves against the Kraken. Seattle’s been playing somewhat better hockey recently so I wasn’t sure if they’d get the best of a tired Jets squad. Winnipeg actually looked a bit off-kilter to start, surrendering 2 quick goals before stabilizing and seeing Seattle off. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it’ll do!

Seven Takeaways