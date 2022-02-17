Preview and GDT: Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets have an opportunity to achieve the most hallowed of streaks in Jetsland; a 2-win stretch! I’m only being partially facetious here, as Winnipeg has struggled to attain a level of consistency that fans would deem acceptable. The Jets will win a game in great fashion, lose against a stinker opponent, and then rebound the following night. You never quite know what you’re getting with this team, but at least it’s mildly surprising when they play well! Eric Comrie will suit up against the Seattle Kraken, a team that should be a relative cakewalk. We all know, however, that Winnipeg usually has different ideas...