Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

Sometimes you are about to drive home and check the game time and realize it starts an hour earlier than normal. Just me? Okay, well the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Minnesota Wild tonight and it is an hour earlier than normal.

The Wild are good this year. They are really good and they know it. The Jets can play with them, but it is more of battle and less of a snooze-fest. This is bad news for the Jets because games that are more back and forth are also harder to hide declining returns on players. While we have talked at length about the decline of Blake Wheeler, much less has been made about the decline of Mark Scheifele. To put it mildly, it is very good that the Jets got Pierre-Luc Dubois and that he is living up to his potential because their future depends on him.

As for the Jets and Wild lines: it seems like Neal Pionk is still out and unless something changes, I would put money on Ville Heinola being the player scratched when he returns. Heinola has been good and looks like the player you expect him to look like. He is smart and moves the puck well. He is also aggressive with his offence and constantly wants to score goals.