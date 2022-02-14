Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Chicago Blackhawks who have improved greatly from last year while still not being great. Marc-Andre Fleury has been crucial to the Hawks improvement. There was also the coaching change that they made in November that has allowed them to look more competent since.

The Jets are back home and playing much better. They are looking like they can defend and move the puck sometimes. They are still clearly missing Nikolaj Ehlers on the powerplay especially. They are relying on their first unit for everything.

As for the Hawks, Patrick Kane is once against leading them in scoring. Alex DeBrincat is second and scoring and while he isn’t close to a point per game, Dylan Strome is starting to produce like the first round pick he is. The Hawks big off-season acquisition on defence was Seth Jones and so far he is delivering for them at least offensively. That does not say much about his defence or his ability to move the puck. But at this point they have to take their wins where they can.