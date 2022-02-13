Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

The Winnipeg Jets really needed some kind of a win. After a tough overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, the Nashville Predators looked like an even harder task. The Preds have had a relatively well-balanced season, with Forsberg, Josi, and Duchene contributing to some strong scoring output while Saros cleans up the backend. There is one area, however, where the Preds have suffered heavily; penalties. The lack of discipline ended up being the deciding factor in what began as a closely contested affair. Thankfully, the Jets found themselves on the fun side of this formula for once!

Seven Takeaways