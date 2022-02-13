 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

Winning is fun!

By Harrison L.
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets really needed some kind of a win. After a tough overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, the Nashville Predators looked like an even harder task. The Preds have had a relatively well-balanced season, with Forsberg, Josi, and Duchene contributing to some strong scoring output while Saros cleans up the backend. There is one area, however, where the Preds have suffered heavily; penalties. The lack of discipline ended up being the deciding factor in what began as a closely contested affair. Thankfully, the Jets found themselves on the fun side of this formula for once!

NHL: FEB 12 Jets at Predators Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seven Takeaways

  1. Blake Wheeler hasn’t had much to crow about over the last few years, but tonight was a special outing. The captain recorded a massive 5-point night, and actually looked the part. He deftly maneuvered between Preds defenders, testing Saros and finding soft spaces to nab points. You love to see it.
  2. Hellebuyck rebounded nicely after a tumultuous start. Nashville swarmed the Jets early and caused the veteran netminder some serious grief. After surrendering 2 goals, however, Hellebuyck shut the door. Again, you love to see it.
  3. Scheifele had a pretty solid offensive outing, including a sick snipe from the left circle. He also dished Wheeler a perfect net-front feed that the captain tucked away. The defensive efforts are still atrocious, but at least Mark can still find the scoresheet.
  4. Heinola and Pionk were great together again. They cleanly exit the defensive zone frequently with quick interchanges and good long-passing up the ice. One of these lads might also do a trick on the PP, Jets...
  5. Winnipeg’s depth lines held their own and kept things relatively tidy, neither creating nor surrendering much of note. It wasn’t amazing, but sometimes, you just need some stability.
  6. Dubois continues to look like a man possessed. You wouldn’t think he’d missed any time from his last few games. His goal was a thing of powerful beauty. Lock this dude up, Jets.
  7. The Jets probably won’t be winning a ton this season, but it’s great to see some of the younger players step up to the plate. There’s still much work to be done, including a coaching staff overhaul, but games like these take the edge off.

Loading comments...