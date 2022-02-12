GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: SN360/CITY

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are playing tonight on Hockey Night in Canada and the game will hopefully live up to the past games between the two teams.

Winnipeg Jets Linesup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Andrew Copp - Cole Perfetti

Adam Lowry - Pierre Luc Dubois - Kristian Reichel

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Nate Schmidt

Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk

Goalies

Eric Comrie (assumed)

Connor Hellebuyck

Nashville Predators Lineup

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene

Nick Cousins - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot

Eeli Tolvanen - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino

Defence

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Matthias Ekholm - Alexandre Carriere

Mark Borowecki - Matt Benning

Goalies

Juuse Saros (assumed)

David Rittich