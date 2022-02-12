GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 6:00 PM CST
Channel: SN360/CITY
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are playing tonight on Hockey Night in Canada and the game will hopefully live up to the past games between the two teams.
Winnipeg Jets Linesup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Andrew Copp - Cole Perfetti
Adam Lowry - Pierre Luc Dubois - Kristian Reichel
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk
Goalies
Eric Comrie (assumed)
Connor Hellebuyck
Nashville Predators Lineup
Forwards
Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene
Nick Cousins - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot
Eeli Tolvanen - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino
Defence
Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
Matthias Ekholm - Alexandre Carriere
Mark Borowecki - Matt Benning
Goalies
Juuse Saros (assumed)
David Rittich
