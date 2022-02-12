Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

The Winnipeg Jets squared off against their Texan brethren in Dallas, an opponent that is facing a very similar playoff outlook. Both the Stars and the Jets are on the outside looking in on a post-season berth. For both teams to have a shot, 2 points were critical to start the climb for the wildcard spots. At the end of a fun but mistake-riddled game, the Stars ended up earning both standings tallies while the Jets were left with a lone compensatory point. Here are some takeaways from a passable outing in Dallas.
Seven Takeaways
- The Jets were alright enough, creating some solid offensive opportunities and establishing a few offensive zone cycles of note. Cole Perfetti shone brightly, notching a sick assist on Jansen Harkins’ fifth goal of the season. Mark Scheifele also scored and assisted, including the game-tying goal to send it to OT. If only his defensive game matched his offensive ambitions...
- The blueline unit saw the return of Neal Pionk...and may have been better off without Neal’s presence. Pionk’s rust was evident throughout some of the worst Jets defensive sequences. A bad neutral zone read and pinch lead to an easy 3-on-1 goal for Tyler Seguin. Whoof. Hopefully, Neal bounces back quickly and gets his head in the game.
- Ville Heinola had another solid outing. When he’s reigning in his aggression, he can be calm and composed while leading defensive zone exits. Ville won’t win any physical battle awards, but his passing and strong skating in possession can provide a nice boost to the Jets backend.
- Hellebuyck looked pretty sharp, and it’s hard to fault him for any of the goals conceded. The Jets defense had some glaring mishaps, all without much support from the forwards near the crease. This will likely be the trend for the rest of the year so get used to it!
- The OT period was a pretty mediocre affair. The Jets decided not to use Perfetti, which doesn’t make any sense to me. If you’re putting Wheeler out there, why not give Cole’s vision and shooting a try instead? It’s not like Perfetti is any slower than the captain.
- The Jets keep slipping further and further in the standings. The decision to sell should be pretty easy come the deadline.
- Winnipeg faces and even tougher opponent in Nashville on Saturday. If Comrie gets the call, wishing him all the best because the Jets in front of him may not provide a ton of support...
