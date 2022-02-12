Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

The Winnipeg Jets squared off against their Texan brethren in Dallas, an opponent that is facing a very similar playoff outlook. Both the Stars and the Jets are on the outside looking in on a post-season berth. For both teams to have a shot, 2 points were critical to start the climb for the wildcard spots. At the end of a fun but mistake-riddled game, the Stars ended up earning both standings tallies while the Jets were left with a lone compensatory point. Here are some takeaways from a passable outing in Dallas.

Seven Takeaways