GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Time: 7:30 pm CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Dallas Stars and Pierre Luc Dubois is finally free from his COVID isolation in Dallas. The team is back after playing on Tuesday. They are looking to build on their success especially after Kevin Cheveldayoff said he had no plans for the trade deadline yet (even though he probably does. Alas, time for lines.

Winnipeg Jets Linesup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Andrew Copp - Cole Perfetti

Adam Lowry - Pierre Luc Dubois - Kristian Reichel

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Nate Schmidt

Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Dallas Stars Lineup

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn - Tyler Sequin - Denis Gurianov

Tanner Kero - Jacon Peterson - Alex Radulov

Michael Raffl - Luke Glendening - Joe Kiviranta

Defence

Ryan Suter - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - John Klingberg

Joel Hanley - Jani Hankapaa

Goaltenders

Jake Oettinger (starting)

Braden Holtby