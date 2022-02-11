GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Time: 7:30 pm CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Dallas Stars and Pierre Luc Dubois is finally free from his COVID isolation in Dallas. The team is back after playing on Tuesday. They are looking to build on their success especially after Kevin Cheveldayoff said he had no plans for the trade deadline yet (even though he probably does. Alas, time for lines.
Winnipeg Jets Linesup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Andrew Copp - Cole Perfetti
Adam Lowry - Pierre Luc Dubois - Kristian Reichel
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Dallas Stars Lineup
Forwards
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn - Tyler Sequin - Denis Gurianov
Tanner Kero - Jacon Peterson - Alex Radulov
Michael Raffl - Luke Glendening - Joe Kiviranta
Defence
Ryan Suter - Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell - John Klingberg
Joel Hanley - Jani Hankapaa
Goaltenders
Jake Oettinger (starting)
Braden Holtby
