Preview and GDT: The War of Attrition

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

I was talking with noted Philadelphia Flyers podcaster Kelly last night and in the midst of all of out talk about Winnipeg Jets fans losing their minds over dumb things like GIFs and how our COVID regulations affected our moods, was the fact the Flyers had just snapped a 13 game losing streak while the Jets are coming out of a six game losing streak. Both teams have good goalies and have been inexplicably bad this season.

The Jets should be in seller mode this trade deadline. While Kevin Chevaldayoff has not tipped his hand about what he will do at the deadline, he has all the way until March 21 to decide what he wants to do. While no team can gut itself with so many bodies being used, it would be prudent to evaluate the young players now and pump up the value of the players that could be traded at the same time.

As for lines and rosters: give me until after the All Star Break to full adjust to working full time and covering the team. Proper previews and GDTs will commence after the break although coverage for things like Trade Deadline Day will not be possible because of work. Stay safe friends.