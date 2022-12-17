Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: CBC/Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are limping into British Columbia to play the Vancouver Canucks. After the surprise announcement this morning that Blake Wheeler had surgery after taking a puck to the groin against the Nashville Predators and would be out four weeks, the Jets will be without their top three right wings. The Jets will be facing a big challenge no matter what until Nikolaj Ehlers comes back (might be time to make a trade).

Nate Schmidt is also out for 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury following a questionable hit from the game against Nashville. Ville Heinola is just coming back from the plague (trust me, it is terrible) and is not in game condition so Kevin Stenlund will be playing on defence tonight. Hopefully Heinola is able to get up to game shape fast so the Jets can have a bit more help on defence.

On the other end of the ice is the greatest soap opera in hockey Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have been all types of bad this year, but they have also been oddly entertaining. How else can you describe a team whose captain, Bo Horvat, had to put out a statement following rumours about his future after a contract offer was rejected? Or the million other little things happening there at all times. They are truly a mess and it is fun to watch from afar.

They are without starting goalie Thatcher Demko. It sounds like Spencer Martin is starting for them. They have had some success with Ethan Bear who is a player who seemingly keeps getting discarded by teams even though he has always passed the eye test (Carolina was a COVID issue I believe which is understandable).

Lineups: at this point the Winnipeg Jets are dressing whoever is healthiest and the Vancouver Canucks are throwing shit at a wall to see if it sticks. So there is that. Please enjoy the game.