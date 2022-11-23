GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 6:00 PM CST
Channel: Sportsnet
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild are playing tonight and the game is starting early because we cannot have nice things. Bad mood Cara is here today and would really like the NHL to learn about time zones, but that is too big of an ask I guess. The Jets thankfully do not have to play during the day on Friday, but they will be playing that night.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Sam Gagner
Cole Perfetti - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Adam Lowry - Saku Maenalanen
Jansen Harkins - David Gustafsson - Mikey Eyssimont
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk
Brendan Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg - Ville Heinola
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Minnesota Wild Lineup
Forwards
Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway - Frederick Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy
Brandon Duhaime - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw - Connor Dewar - Nic Petan
Defence
Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Mathew Dumbas
Jon Merrill - Alex Goligoski
Goalies
Filip Gustavsson (starting)
Zane McIntyre
