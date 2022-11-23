GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild are playing tonight and the game is starting early because we cannot have nice things. Bad mood Cara is here today and would really like the NHL to learn about time zones, but that is too big of an ask I guess. The Jets thankfully do not have to play during the day on Friday, but they will be playing that night.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Sam Gagner

Cole Perfetti - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Adam Lowry - Saku Maenalanen

Jansen Harkins - David Gustafsson - Mikey Eyssimont

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk

Brendan Dillon - Nate Schmidt

Dylan Samberg - Ville Heinola

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Minnesota Wild Lineup

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway - Frederick Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy

Brandon Duhaime - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw - Connor Dewar - Nic Petan

Defence

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Mathew Dumbas

Jon Merrill - Alex Goligoski

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson (starting)

Zane McIntyre