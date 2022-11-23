Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

It’s an American Thanksgiving primer with the Winnipeg Jets playing the Minnesota Wild on Thanksgiving Eve in the US. Hopefully the Jets put Wild fans in a fowl mood by beating their divisional rival.

The Jets are second in the division and games like this remain key. After they let the Carolina Hurricanes storm back with three minutes to go in their last game, the Jets will want to pull out all the stops this game to ensure they play a full 60 minutes.

The Wild are a different team than they were a few years ago because they have exciting offensive players. However, the Jets have shown that they can bear high flying teams by playing a patient game. Hopefully they continue their play and continue to show growth as a team. I expect Connor Hellebuyck will start.

Aside but go Canada in the World Cup. They’re currently playing their first game since 1986.