GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

Time: 9:30 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing their first half of a late back to back set of games on the West Coast against the Los Angeles Kings. It will be a battle of .500 teams at crypto.com arena. I am not making this up, the arena formerly known as Staples Centre is named after a crypto currency company. Anyways, to the sport: as stated yesterday (and repeated here this morning), the Jets are without Rick Bowness again as he continues to recover from COVID. Remember COVID sucks and the recovery can be a process. Hopefully Bowness feels capable of coaching again soon. Viktor Arvidsson is back in the Kings lineup. Jets lineup

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Sam Gagner

Dominic Totinato - David Gustafsson - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk

Brendan Dillon - Nate Schmidt

Dylan Samberg - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Gabriel Vilardi - Quinton Byfield - Arthur Kaliyev

Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Carl Grundstrom

Defence

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi - Matt Roy

Alexander Edler - Brandt Clarke

Goalies

Jonathan Quick (starting)

Cal Peterson