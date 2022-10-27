GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

Time: 9:30 PM CDT
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing their first half of a late back to back set of games on the West Coast against the Los Angeles Kings. It will be a battle of .500 teams at crypto.com arena. I am not making this up, the arena formerly known as Staples Centre is named after a crypto currency company. Anyways, to the sport: as stated yesterday (and repeated here this morning), the Jets are without Rick Bowness again as he continues to recover from COVID. Remember COVID sucks and the recovery can be a process. Hopefully Bowness feels capable of coaching again soon. Viktor Arvidsson is back in the Kings lineup. Jets lineup
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Mason Appleton
Cole Perfetti - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Sam Gagner
Dominic Totinato - David Gustafsson - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk
Brendan Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg - Dylan DeMelo
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
Forwards
Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Gabriel Vilardi - Quinton Byfield - Arthur Kaliyev
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Carl Grundstrom
Defence
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi - Matt Roy
Alexander Edler - Brandt Clarke
Goalies
Jonathan Quick (starting)
Cal Peterson
Loading comments...