Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

Time: 9:30 PM CDT

TV: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings are just two .500 teams who are playing at the latest possible time on a Thursday night because why not do that to a visiting team whose fans have to work the next day. Anyways, the Kings, like the Jets, seem to be a mediocre team. This is a step up from a couple years ago when they were rebuilding, so good for them.

The Kings still have household names like Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty in their lineup and it is hard to believe how long they have been on the team. They also have young players like Adrian Kempe and Sean Durzi who are now filling out the team and helping the Kings recover from their brief rebuilding period. Somehow Jonathan Quick is still their goalie.

Not much has changed for the Jets outside of the fact Rick Bowness is going to remain at home as he continues to recover from COVID. He has been having intense dizzy spells and it was decided that he would remain home for the upcoming road trip and Scott Arniel would take over head coaching duties while being on communication while Bowness joins in on meetings via video calls. It’s not ideal, but putting Bowness’s health first is important.

Expect to see Connor Hellebuyck tonight and David Rittich tomorrow night for another late game.