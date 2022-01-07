Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets finally got to see the Colorado Avalanche after a few years apart. Truth be told, I wasn’t overly eager to see the juggernaut Avs rip through a Winnipeg team still in transition between head coaches. We’ve all seen what Colorado does to the rest of the league. To my brief surprise, the Jets actually played pretty solid hockey for about a period! The trouble is what came after the first sign of a disturbance in the Force. Here are some takeaways from the game.
Seven Takeaways
- Cole Perfetti! The young lad is back in the lineup and actually had a pretty solid game. He got jostled around the roster a good deal but kept his wits about him for much of the evening. If nothing else, he should be a permanent fixture (but probably won’t because Jets).
- Dave Lowry had a mare of a game. Much like Perfetti, Lowry moved just about every single skater to different line combos, sometimes throwing guys out together for just 1 or 2 shifts. It was so chaotic during the second period that most of the players looked extremely confused. All of it seemed to stem from the Landeskog power play goal, which is depressing. The Jets were still playing solid hockey until that point, but that period of panic afterwards killed the game.
- Hellebuyck also had a mare of a game. He struggled to track many of Colorado’s shots and kicked out juicy rebounds that Winnipeg’s defense stared at. It’s fortunate Winnipeg won’t play Colorado for a while because the next game could get out of hand quickly.
- For the 20 minutes of good hockey the Jets played, they went toe to toe with Colorado, shredding the Avs slot and testing Kuemper repeatedly. If they hadn’t gone into full panic mode, the game might have been far closer than the final scoreline.
- I was trying to think of some more points from tonight but, honestly, what you see what you get here. The Jets got outclassed and outcoached. On the one hand, some of this was expected. On the other, the Jets also made life incredibly difficult for themselves with self-inflicted mistakes.
- We’re spared of this nonsense for another week. Hopefully, Winnipeg can go back to playing hockey the next time they come out.
- Nathan Smith might be heading to the Olympics for Team USA!
