Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets have finally scored against Karel Vejmelka. I did not think it was possible. After all, Vejmelka is apparently the Vezina Trophy in net against the Jets. Who knows how or why! This time, however, Winnipeg avenged the humiliation of a Coyotes shutout with a competent performance (and some actual goals) that led to a 3-1 victory. Winnipeg probably could have played this game blindfolded and earned the win, but Arizona did show some pushback off of a few Jets mistakes. Here are some takeaways from the dethroning of Vejmelka.
Seven Takeaways
- Evgeny Svechnikov really needs more icetime. The dude is funny, and also happens to be really friggin’ good at hockey. He should also be playing alongside Connor and Dubois.
- On a related note Dubois line note, Harkins has to be dropped from this unit. He’s struggling to keep pace and was among Winnipeg’s worst forwards. Against Arizona, that’s an especially ugly look.
- Winnipeg still had some notable struggles that reminded me of their loss to Arizona last year. The breakouts and defensive zone exits were frequently a mess. It wasn’t until later in the game that the Jets finally bullied their way to the slot.
- Stanley had one of the worst outings of his career. It felt like 90% of his passes were to Yotes skaters. I know people think Heinola could use more time marinating, but Ville’s a veteran pro by now. Make the switch.
- The power play needs to make use of the slot forward again. Many PK units have tried to shut this down in recent times, but the Jets have the talent to overwhelm most 4v5 defenses. Optioning to KFC every time is getting a touch too predictable.
- Reichel continues to look comfortable at the NHL level. He’s solid in transition, has decent defensive reads, and takes quality shots. There’s not much more you can ask for in a depth player.
- Winnipeg faces a daunting opponent in Colorado. I’m not entirely sure this squad under Lowry’s approach is ready to go toe to toe with the Avs. Thursday will prove to be a major test of what the Jets can achieve with the interim manager.
