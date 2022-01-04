GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

Please note that all rosters listed in tonight’s GDT are probably wrong because Left Wing Lock is not the most up to date site. However it is free and accessible which is our main goal here when looking for an easy way to find lines. Anyways, that little rant aside, the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes will be recapped by Harrison who is back from 2FA locked out issues. Time for some Cole Perfetti bemoaning.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jansen Harkins

Andrew Copp - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel

Dominic Toninato - David Gustafsson - Kristian Vesalainen

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Arizona Coyotes Lineup

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse - Johan Larsson - Phil Kessel

Antoine Roussel - Blake Speers - Loui Eriksson

I have a really out of date website for the lines and have no clue here.

Defence

Shayne Gostisbehere - Dysin Mayo

Janis Moser - Anton Stralman

Cam Dineen - Kyle Capobianco

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka

Scott Wedgewood