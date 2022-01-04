GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Time: 8:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
Please note that all rosters listed in tonight’s GDT are probably wrong because Left Wing Lock is not the most up to date site. However it is free and accessible which is our main goal here when looking for an easy way to find lines. Anyways, that little rant aside, the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes will be recapped by Harrison who is back from 2FA locked out issues. Time for some Cole Perfetti bemoaning.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jansen Harkins
Andrew Copp - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel
Dominic Toninato - David Gustafsson - Kristian Vesalainen
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Arizona Coyotes Lineup
Forwards
Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse - Johan Larsson - Phil Kessel
Antoine Roussel - Blake Speers - Loui Eriksson
I have a really out of date website for the lines and have no clue here.
Defence
Shayne Gostisbehere - Dysin Mayo
Janis Moser - Anton Stralman
Cam Dineen - Kyle Capobianco
Goalies
Karel Vejmelka
Scott Wedgewood
