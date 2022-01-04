Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are back to playing regular games for the NHL and this is their second game back from an extended break. After shaking off the cobwebs, the Jets pulled away from the Vegas Golden Knights. Hopefully they pick up where they left off and are able to continue their goal-scoring ways.

The Arizona Coyotes have been struggling all season and it is doubtful that things will get better for them as the season goes on. They had a rough start and have never recovered from it. They are on the same level of bad as the Montreal Canadiens, but they have not had the benefit of missing their whole team to either COVID protocols or injuries. They will be playing a Jets team that is running at near full power and still has the potential for more power if they choose to play Cole Perfetti.

That is the most disappointing part of the Jets recently. They had a coaching change with Paul Maurice stepping down and Dave Lowry coming on as the interim head coach and yet nothing has really changed which is an issue for a team that had an issue with not giving the kids a chance to play and instead sticking with the players that the Jets know even if they are struggling. It is to the detriment of the team and their overall performance.