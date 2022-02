The Weakly Report: 1/24/21-1/31/22

Anaheim Ducks

January 26: Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Derek Grant is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Josh Manson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Simon Benoit is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

January 27: Centre Adam Henrique is back after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Josh Manson is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 29: Left winger Derek Grant is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

January 25: Left winger Antoine Roussel is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 27: Left winger Ryan Dzingel is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

Boston Bruins

January 24: Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 25: Defenceman John Moore is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nick Foligno is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 26: Left winger Anton Blidh is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

January 28: Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Tuukka Rask is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 30: Centre Erik Haula has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

Buffalo Sabres

January 25: Centre Casey Mittelstadt is back after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Jack Quinn has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Zemgus Girgensons is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

January 26: Goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for interference against Ottawa’s Drake Batherson.

January 28: Goaltender Michael Houser is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Zemgus Girgensons is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 29: Goaltender Craig Anderson is back after missing 32 games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski is back after missing 20 games due to COVID-19. Right winger Kyle Okposo is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Malcolm Subban has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Michael Houser has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Left winger Rasmus Asplund has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.Right winger Victor Olofsson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Will Butcher is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

January 30: Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Centre Tage Thompson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Victor Olofsson is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Defenceman Will Butcher is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Centre Zemgus Girgensons has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

January 25: Left winger Jordan Martinook is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Left winger Teuvo Teravainen is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

January 26: Left winger Jordan Martinook is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 29: Left winger Jordan Martinook is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Left winger Teuvo Teravainen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

January 28: Centre Jonathan Toews is day-to-day with a concussion.

Colorado Avalanche

January 28: Centre Nathan MacKinnon is day-to-day with a concussion.

Columbus Blue Jackets

January 26: Defenceman Adam Boqvist is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 27: Right winger Alexandre Texier has been sidelined indefinitely with a fractured finger.

Dallas Stars

January 24: Defenceman Andrej Sekera is back after missing five games due to COVID-19. Left winger Michael Raffl has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Radek Faksa is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Tanner Kero is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 25: Defenceman John Klingberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 28: Defenceman John Klingberg is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Centre Radek Faksa is back after missing two games with an illness.

Detroit Red Wings

January 26: Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 28: Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

Edmonton Oilers

January 25: Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Right winger Zack Kassian is back after missing one game with an illness.

January 27: Defenceman Tyson Barrie has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger Zach Hyman is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Florida Panthers

January 25: Right winger Patric Hornqvist has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 26: Goaltender Jonas Johansson is back after missing seven games due to COVID-19.

January 27: Defenceman Gustav Forsling is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Maxim Mamin has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Los Angeles Kings

January 27: Left winger Andreas Athanasiou is back after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury.

January 30: Defenceman Matt Roy is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Mikey Anderson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

January 26: Defenceman Jon Merrill is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Nico Sturm is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 28: Defenceman Jon Merrill has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Jonas Brodin is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

January 30: Left winger Marcus Foligno is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

January 26: Centre Christian Dvorak is day-to-day with a concussion. Defenceman Josh Brook is back after missing 41 games with a knee injury.

January 27: Goaltender Sam Montembeault is back after missing two games with a wrist injury.

January 28: Centre Christian Dvorak has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 29: Defenceman David Savard has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

January 30: Right winger Brendan Gallagher is back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman David Savard has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Left winger Paul Byron is back after missing 43 games for hip surgery.

Nashville Predators

No injury news for Nashville this week.

New Jersey Devils

January 24: Left winger AJ Greer is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

January 25: Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood has been placed on injured reserve with a heel injury.

January 26: Centre Michael McLeod is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 27: Centre Michael McLeod has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Ty Smith is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders

January 27: Right winger Austin Czarnik has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Right winger Kyle Palmieri is back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

January 30: Centre Casey Cizikas is day-to-day with an illness.

New York Rangers

January 24: Centre Filip Chytil is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Right winger Kaapo Kakko has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 26: Defenceman Patrik Nemeth is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Ottawa Senators

January 25: Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 26: Right winger Drake Batherson has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.

January 27: Right winger Drake Batherson has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Centre Dylan Gambrell has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 28: Centre Josh Norris is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 30: Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

Philadelphia Flyers

January 26: Centre Sean Couturier has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh Penguins

January 24: Centre Teddy Blueger has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured jaw.

January 25: Right winger Zach Aston-Reese is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

January 30: Left winger Danton Heinen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

January 24: Left winger Rudolfs Balcers is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 25: Defenceman Erik Karlsson has been placed on injured reserve due to left forearm surgery.

January 26: Goaltender Adin Hill is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

January 29: Goaltender Adin Hill has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Left winger Rudolfs Balcers is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 30: Defenceman Mario Ferraro is day-to-day with a mouth injury.

Seattle Kraken

January 24: Goaltender Antoine Bibeau is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 25: Defenceman Carson Soucy has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Right winger Joonas Donskoi is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

January 27: Goaltender Chris Driedger is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

January 30: Centre Calle Jarnkrok is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

January 24: Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

Tampa Bay Lightning

January 25: Right winger Nikita Kucherov is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 26: Defenceman Jan Rutta is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Ondrej Palat is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

January 24: Defenceman Justin Holl is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Ondrej Kase is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Vancouver Canucks

January 25: Left winger JT Miller is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Spencer Martin is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Left winger Tanner Pearson is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Goaltender Thatcher Demko has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 26: Defenceman Kyle Burroughs is day-to-day with a leg injury.

January 27: Right winger Conor Garland is back after missing five games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Jaroslav Halak is back after missing six games due to COVID-19. Left winger Tanner Pearson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 29: Centre Bo Horvat is back after missing five games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Tucker Poolman is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Vegas Golden Knights

January 24: Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Nicolas Hague is back after missing eight games with a wrist injury. Right winger Reilly Smith has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 25: Right winger Mark Stone is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is back after missing two games with a back injury.

January 27: Left winger Max Pacioretty is back after missing 10 games with a wrist injury. Right winger Reilly Smith is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 29: Centre Chandler Stephenson is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Dylan Coghlan is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Washington Capitals

January 24: Defenceman John Carlson is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nick Jensen has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 28: Defenceman Michal Kempny has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

Winnipeg Jets

January 25: Centre Dominic Toninato has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Dylan DeMelo has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Eric Comrie is back after missing five games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Josh Morrissey is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Logan Stanley has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 26: Defenceman Dylan Samberg has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

January 27: Defenceman Dylan Samberg has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 28: Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 29: Centre Dominic Toninato is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.