Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 1/24/21-1/31/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks reassigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to AHL San Diego. They reassigned defenceman Brendan Guhle.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned right winger Hudson Fasching to AHL Tucson. They reassigned defenceman Cam Dineen. They recalled Dineen. They reassigned Dineen.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins reassigned defenceman John Moore to AHL Providence. They recalled goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reassigned left winger Brett Murray to AHL Rochester. They recalled defenceman Casey Fitzgerald. Goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for interference against Ottawa’s Drake Batherson.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled centre Byron Froese from AHL Stockton. They recalled defenceman Connor Mackey.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reassigned right winger Stefan Noesen and goaltender Jack LaFontaine to AHL Chicago.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Collin Delia from AHL Rockford and reassigned goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Soderblom. They reassigned defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled right winger Dylan Sikura from AHL Colorado.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned defenceman Jake Christiansen to AHL Cleveland.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled centre Rhett Gardner from AHL Texas and reassigned goaltender Anton Khudobin.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled centre Gemel Smith and defenceman Luke Witkowski.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned goaltender Ilya Konovalov to AHL Bakersfield. They recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue. They signed left winger Evander Kane for the remainder of the regular season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers reassigned centre Aleksi Heponiemi, defenceman Matt Kiersted, and goaltender Spencer Knight to AHL Charlotte.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned centre Alex Turcotte, left winger Samuel Fagemo, defenceman Christian Wolanin, and goaltender Matt Villalta to AHL Ontario. They recalled defenceman Jacob Moverare and goaltender Jacob Ingham.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild reassigned defenceman Calen Addison to AHL Iowa. They recalled centre Kyle Rau.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens reassigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to AHL Laval. They reassigned defenceman Josh Brook. They reassigned centre Lukas Vejdemo and defenceman Sami Niku.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned defenceman Jeremy Davies to AHL Milwaukee. They recalled right winger Matt Luff and recalled goaltender Tomas Vomacka from ECHL Florida. They reassigned Luff, left winger Cole Smith, and defenceman Matt Tennyson and reassigned Vomacka to ECHL Florida.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils reassigned left winger AJ Greer to AHL Utica. They recalled goaltender Akira Schmid.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled left winger Tim Gettinger, right wingers Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi, and defencemen Zac Jones, Nils Lundqvist, and Tarmo Reunanen from AHL Hartford.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled defenceman Lassi Thomson from AHL Belleville. They reassigned right winger Logan Shaw, defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson. They recalled right winger Egor Sokolov. They signed defenceman Nick Holden to a one-year contract extension.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled centre Connor Bunnaman, right winger Linus Sandin, and goaltender Felix Sandstrom from AHL Lehigh Valley. They recalled left winger Isaac Ratcliffe and reassigned Sandin, Sandstrom, and centre Jackson Cates.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins signed centre Jeff Carter to a two-year contract extension. They recalled centre Michael Chaput, right winger Kasper Bjorkqvist, and defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph from AHL Wilkes-Barre.

The Sharks made no moves this week.

The Kraken recalled defenceman Cale Fleury from AHL Charlotte and reassigned goaltender Antoine Bibeau.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues reassigned centre Dakota Joshua, right winger Alexei Toropchenkov, and defenceman Calle Rosen to AHL Springfield. They reassigned right winger James Neal.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning reassigned left wingers Charles Hudon and Daniel Walcott and defenceman Andrej Sustr to AHL Syracuse. They recalled left winger Cole Koepke and defenceman Darren Raddysh.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs reassigned defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and goaltender Erik Kallgren to AHL Toronto. They recalled Dahlstrom. Defenceman Steven Oleksy, who was last under contract for Toronto in 2018/19, has been traded from ECHL Toledo to ECHL Orlando.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks reassigned centre Sheldon Dries and goaltender Michael DiPietro to AHL Abbotsford. They recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen.

The Golden Knights signed defenceman Brayden McNabb and goaltender Logan Thompson to three-year contract extensions and centre Michael Amadio to a two-year contract extension.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled left winger Joe Snively from AHL Hershey and reassigned centre Mike Sgarbossa.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled defenceman Johnny Kovacevic from AHL Manitoba and reassigned left winger Mikey Eyissmont and goaltender Arvid Holm. They recalled defenceman Leon Gawanke. They recalled Eyissmont and defenceman Declan Chisholm.