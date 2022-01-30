Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

I don’t know about you, but I was getting tired of watching the Winnipeg Jets lose. It’s not fun, and the vibes around the team felt pretty terrible. All of the cool anecdotes one can glean from watching Cole Perfetti do his thing ring a touch hollow when the rest of the team is getting pumped every night. On the heels of a 6-game losing streak, the Jets had a visit to St. Louis with a battered and bruised roster. The Jets are currently missing Morrissey, DeMelo, Stanley, and Beaulieu on the backend. Only 2 of those guys are significant losses, but the absence of the rest meant the Jets turned to some young rookies to fill the void. Lo and behold, Winnipeg’s more youthful, mobile backend helped the Jets turn in a pretty fine performance against the Blues. Here are some takeaways from a quality road effort.

Seven Takeaways