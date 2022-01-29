Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues

Time: 2:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets desperately need a victory of some kind. The team is down bad right now, and the morale seems at a near all-time low. I know this isn’t the longest winless streak the Jets have endured, but this one still feels worse somehow. The play has been disorganized, the post-game quotes terse....not much feels ideal for Winnipeg right now. The defense is also in rough waters, needing to call upon tons of rookies for today’s match-up against the St. Louis Blues. Winnipeg’s Central division rivals have generally been pretty darn great this year, with only 12 regulation losses and 26 wins. The Blues have a well-balanced roster and seemed to be coached with competency. Can the Jets salvage 2 points and start the road to recovery?