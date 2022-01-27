Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Vancouver Canucks have been playing better since firing Travis Green and hiring Bruce Boudreau. The Winnipeg Jets have not seen a change in their performance since Paul Maurice stepped down and Dave Lowry became the interim head coach. Hopefully the Jets have a comprehensive coaching search during the off-season not because Dave Lowry is a bad coach, but because the Jets deserve a coach that will push them to be a better team.

The Jets and Canucks have both been hit hard by COVID and all the protocols that comes with it. The Canucks have had to use an emergency back up goalie (EBUG) because they have had both their NHL goalies in protocol. Spencer Martin has been starting and playing really well considering the circumstances. It sounds like Jaroslav Halak will be back tonight although it is not clear who is starting and who is not.

As for the Jets, they still have multiple players in protocol and on IR. Ville Heinola struggled in his first game after being in the AHL and on the taxi squad. Hopefully he and the rest of the defence has a better night tonight. Also, hopefully the forwards show some good help on defence and moving the puck up the ice. The Jets might get lucky by playing Canucks who are also beat up, but they cannot bank on that.