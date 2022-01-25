Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 1/18/21-1/24/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks recalled centre Benoit Olivier-Groulx from AHL San Diego. They recalled centre Danny O’Regan and defenceman Brogan Rafferty.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled right winger Hudson Fasching from AHL Tucson.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled centre Steven Fogarty from AHL Providence.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames reassigned defenceman Johannes Kinnvall to AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes recalled left winger Josh Leivo from AHL Chicago and reassigned defenceman Joey Keane. They signed defenceman Jalen Chatfield to a two-year contract extension. They recalled right winger Stefan Noesen.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks reassigned left wingers Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin, defenceman Jakub Galvas, and goaltender Cale Morris to AHL Rockford. They recalled Morris. They recalled Hardman and reassigned Morris. They recalled Morris and defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk and reassigned Hardman. They recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche made no moves this week. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk has been released from his professional tryout contract with AHL Charlotte.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned centre Liam Foudy to AHL Cleveland.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled centre Ty Dellandrea from AHL Texas. They recalled centres Riley Damiani, and Rhett Gardner from AHL Texas. They reassigned Damiani.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings claimed centre Gemel Smith off waivers from Tampa Bay. They recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled centre Kyle Criscuolo and defenceman Luke Witkowski. They reassigned Smith for conditioning purposes. Left winger Justin Abdelkader, who last played in the NHL for Detroit from 2007/08 to 2019/20, has signed a professional tryout contract with AHL Grand Rapids.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned centre Dylan Holloway to AHL Bakersfield. They recalled centre Seth Griffith.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled centre Aleksi Heponiemi and right winger Owen Tippett from AHL Charlotte. They recalled defenceman Matt Kiersted. They recalled defenceman Chase Priskie and reassigned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick. Right winger Bobby Butler, who was last under contract in the NHL with Florida, has signed for the remainder of the season with ECHL Worcester.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled centre Quinton Byfield from AHL Ontario. They recalled defencemen Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin and goaltender Matt Villalta and reassigned defenceman Jacob Moverare. Centre Phillip Danault has been fined $5000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled defenceman Kevin Czuczman from AHL Iowa.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens reassigned right winger Alex Belzile to AHL Laval. Left winger Jonathan Drouin has been fined $5000 for cross-checking Dallas’ Tyler Seguin.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned right winger Matt Luff to AHL Milwaukee. They recalled defenceman Matt Tennyson.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils made no moves this week.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers reassigned left winger Tim Gettinger and right winger Jonny Brodzinski to AHL Hartford. They recalled Gettinger, Brodzinski and defenceman Zac Jones. They recalled right winger Anthony Greco and defenceman Tarmo Reunanen and reassigned goaltender Tyler Woll.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled centre Mark Kastelic and right winger Logan Shaw from AHL Belleville. They recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled centre Max Willman from AHL Lehigh Valley and reassigned centre Jackson Cates. They recalled Cates and right winger Wade Allison and reassigned centre Connor Bunnaman.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins reassigned right wingers Anthony Angello and Kasper Bjorkqvist and defencemen Juuso Riikola to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks reassigned left winger Adam Raska to AHL San Jose. They recalled Raska and right winger Joachim Blichfeld.

The Kraken recalled goaltender Joey Daccord from AHL Charlotte and reassigned left winger Max McCormick. They reassigned centre Alexander True.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues reassigned left winger Nathan Walker to AHL Springfield.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled left winger Charles Hudon from AHL Syracuse. They recalled defenceman Fredrik Claesson. Defenceman Cal Foote has been fined $2125 for cross-checking Anaheim’s Buddy Robinson.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled right winger Joey Anderson and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom from AHL Toronto.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled centre Sheldon Dries from AHL Abbotsford and reassigned right winger Sheldon Rempal and goaltender Michael DiPietro. They recalled DiPietro. They recalled right winger Justin Bailey.

The Golden Knights made no moves this week.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled left winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from AHL Hershey. They reassigned Jonsson-Fjallby. Defenceman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets made no moves this week.