Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets have been riding some turbulent waves recently. A solid road effort that fell just short in Washington was followed up by a rough performance in Nashville. The Jets had a chance to right the ship against the Boston Bruins but instead dropped a bit of a hot mess on the ice. Even the return of captain Blake Wheeler could not prevent Winnipeg from looking rather helpless against a middling Bruins roster. Here are some takeaways from yet another frustrating loss.
Seven Takeaways
- Dave Lowry put Wheeler back on the first line from the word “go”. Surprisingly, it didn’t go all that terribly! The Bruins being on the slower side gave the first unit some time and space to work. Winnipeg took advantage and potted a nice little Copp goal as a result.
- That goal came in a good first period where Winnipeg held the run of play. Boston could not escape the Jets forecheck, turning the puck over and struggling to gain offensive possession. Tuukka Rask had a rough go of it, conceding an ugly goal to Harkins and the previously-mentioned Copp deflection.
- Everything after the first period sucked. A lot. The Bruins completely outworked the Jets in the corners and bullied Winnipeg’s skaters for 40 straight minutes.
- The power play was virtually ineffective, generating incredibly few chances and leaving Winnipeg in a bind.
- Brendan Dillon’s return to the line-up was fine enough, all told. Not much to grouse about there!
- Hellebuyck looked notably sharper, tracking some very difficult deflections and keeping Winnipeg afloat as long as he could. Pastrnak, who scored a late one on the power play, sadly had other ideas.
- The Jets are starting to flounder badly, and despite some decent periods, have largely been outworked by the opposition. They face a Pittsburgh team that’s honestly better than their last 3 opponents. I am not expecting good things.
Loading comments...