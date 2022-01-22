Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 2:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

Does anyone else miss the days when all Saturday games were on CBC and you never had to check? Just me? Okay, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Boston Bruins in a matinee game this afternoon. Prior to the game, Blake Wheeler was activated from IR and Nikolaj Ehlers was placed on LTIR. The player who kneed Ehlers was suspended for two games for his actions.

Okay, the Jets vs. the Bruins should be a good game if the right Jets team shows up. The Jets have been a very uneven team for the past few seasons and last game was no different. Nothing has really changed since Paul Maurice stepped down and it will be interesting to see how they settle the coaching over the summer. The other difference for the Jets is the fact that Connor Hellebuyck has not been as good as he was in previous seasons. This is not saying he is bad, but that is has not been stopping every single shot coming his way.

As for the Bruins, they recently signed Tuukka Rask after Rask spent a fair amount of time in Finland before deciding to return to the NHL. Outside of Rask, the Bruins have been their typical selves not missing a beat since losing Zdeno Chara to free agency. This game should be a test for the Jets and it will be interesting to see how they rise to the occasion or if they fail to do that at all.

No lines today as I have an internal deadline to go to the farmer’s market. Enjoy the game and see you all on the other side.