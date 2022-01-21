Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

The Winnipeg Jets are currently riding the struggle bus. While one might look at the record of the last few games and wonder where the concern is, the reality is that the Jets aren’t keeping up with some quality playoff teams. Most of Winnipeg’s wins over the last month or so have been teams they’re expected to beat. An uneven but spirited performance against Washington provided some modicum of hope for last night’s match-up against the Nashville Predators, but the Jets had other plans. Winnipeg stumbled out of the gates and never really managed to recover in time to make up for a multitude of mistakes. Here are some takeaways from a frustrating whalloping in Smashville.

Seven Takeaways