Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Nashville Predators and it is hard to say how this game will go because even when the teams seem far apart in skill, their games are fire and must-watches. The two teams might not be evenly matched in the standings, but the always match up on ice.

As for lines and all that: game has started and my eyes are closing. Enjoy the game and hopefully I stay awake until the end. Oh and no Nikolaj Ehlers because the Washington Capitals suck.