Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have been a bogeyman for the Jets over the past several years. Whether you care about the Atlanta franchise records or not, this franchise has repeatedly dueled the devils of DC for nearly 2 decades. Winnipeg faces Washington a lot less frequently than it used to, but one theme has generally held; the Jets lose to Washington a lot. In yet another visit to the American political center, the Jets had a chance to squeeze out 2 points with a solid road effort. Instead, Winnipeg’s efforts fizzled out to a lackluster overtime loss after a strong start. Here are my takeaways from a night of fun and frustration.

Seven Takeaways