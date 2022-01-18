Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are facing the Washington Capitals in the first time for forever. They have not played the Caps since prior to the NHL’s initial COVID shutdown in March 2020. That is close to two years ago. In that time Alexander Ovechkin remained great at scoring goals and the Washington Capitals became great at getting injured.

The Caps will always have a few things going for them and one of those things is that anytime and anyplace Alex Ovechkin will score goals. We actually can tell you one of those places will be right by the faceoff dots like always because that is his home on the ice. The Jets will once again have to keep a close eye on Ovechkin.

It is highly likely the Jets will have a younger, more mobile defence having to keep an eye on Ovechkin and company. Thanks to injuries and COVID protocols, the Jets have been playing younger defencemen like Dylan Samberg and Declan Chislom to great effect. Hopefully they continue their strong play and help prove to the coaching staff that puck movement and skating ability are defensive skills.

The Jets will once again be looking to their usual suspects when it comes to scoring goals. Kyle Connor has been a consistent force up front for them as has Pierre-Luc Dubois. They will need the continued contributions up front as well as Connor Hellebuyck to continue his excellent play in goal if they Jets are to beat the Caps.