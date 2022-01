Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 1/11/21-1/17/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks claimed centre Lucas Elvenes off waivers from Vegas. They reassigned Elvenes to AHL San Diego. They recalled defenceman Brendan Guhle and goaltender Lukas Dostal.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled defencemen Vladislav Kolyachonok and Victor Soderstrom and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov from AHL Tucson.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins signed goaltender Tuukka Rask to a one-year contract. They recalled defenceman Jack Ahcan from AHL Providence. They recalled defeneman Tyler Lewington. They reassigned goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled left winger Brett Murray from AHL Rochester. They signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year contract. They recalled right winger Jack Quinn. They recalled goaltender Aaron Dell and reassigned Quinn and defenceman Casey Fitzgerald. They reassigned Fitzgerald and defenceman Mattias Samuelsson.

Calgary Flames

The Flames made no moves this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon to AHL Chicago. They recalled defenceman Joey Keane.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled left winger Lukas Reichel from AHL Rockford and reassigned left wingers Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin, right winger Kurtis Gabriel, and goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Soderblom. They reassigned Slavin and defencemen Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell. They recalled Slavin. They recalled Hardman and Morris and reassigned Mitchell and Reichel. Defenceman Calvin de Haan has been fined $2500 for a dangerous trip against Montreal’s Cole Caufield.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled left winger Mikhail Maltsev and right winger Kiefer Sherwood from AHL Colorado.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets reassigned goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to AHL Cleveland. They recalled defenceman Jacob Christiansen.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled centre Rhett Gardner and goaltender Anton Khudobin from AHL Texas. They recalled centre Riley Damiani. They recalled defenceman Thomas Harley. They reassigned Damiani and Gardner. Head coach Rick Bowness has been fined $25,000 for bashing his stick on the bench.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled centre Kyle Criscuolo from AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled left winger Taro Hirose, defenceman Luke Witkowski, and goaltender Calvin Pickard.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to AHL Bakersfield. They recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner. They reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a one-year contract. They reassigned centre Aleksi Heponiemi and right winger Owen Tippett.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled centre Jaret Anderson-Dolan and left winger Samuel Fagemo from AHL Ontario. They reassigned defenceman Christian Wolanin. They recalled defenceman Austin Strand and goaltender Jacob Ingham. They reassigned right winger Martin Frk.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild signed defenceman Jon Merrill to a three-year contract extension. They recalled defenceman Kevin Czuczman from AHL Iowa. They reassigned defenceman Dakota Mermis. They recalled centre Kyle Rau and goaltender Hunter Jones.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens claimed centre Rem Pitlick off waivers from Minnesota. They reassigned centre Cameron Hillis to AHL Laval. They recalled goaltender Michael McNiven and reassigned left winger Brandon Baddock and defenceman Louis Belpedio. They reassigned left winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard, right winger Jesse Ylonen, and defenceman Gianni Fairbrother. Centre Eric Staal, who last played in the NHL for Montreal last season, has signed a professional tryout contract with AHL Iowa. Defenceman Chris Wideman has been suspended one game for head-butting Boston’s Erik Haula.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled left winger Cole Smith from AHL Milwaukee. They recalled centre Cody Glass. They recalled defenceman Jeremy Davies.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils reassigned left winger Nolan Foote to AHL Utica. They reassigned goaltender Akira Schmid.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week. Left winger Ross Johnston has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey’s AJ Greer.

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled defenceman Braden Schneider from AHL Hartford and reassigned defencemen Nils Lundkvist and Tarmo Reunanen and goaltender Tyler Wall. They recalled centre Justin Richards. They reassigned Richards, right winger Lauri Pajuniemi, and defenceman Zac Jones. They recalled Wall and reassigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid. They reassigned right winger Anthony Greco.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators made no moves this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers reassigned defenceman Egor Zamula to AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned centre Connor Bunnaman and goaltender Felix Sandstrom. They recalled Bunnaman and recalled goaltender Kirill Ustimenko from ECHL Reading. They reassigned centre Max Willman.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled left wingers Filip Hallander and Drew O’Connor from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks reassigned right winger Nick Merkeley to AHL San Jose. They reassigned centre Scott Reedy and left winger Jacob Halbgewachs.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken claimed right winger Karson Kuhlman off waivers from Boston.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled left winger Nathan Walker from AHL Springfield. They recalled centre Dakota Joshua on an emergency basis.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled left winger Daniel Walcott from AHL Syracuse.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs reassigned left winger Brett Seney and right winger Joey Anderson to AHL Toronto.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe from AHL Abbotsford. They recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro.

The Golden Knights recalled centre Jake Leschyshyn, left winger Jonas Rondbjerg, and defenceman Daniil Miromanov from AHL Henderson. They reassigned Leschyshyn, Miromanov, Rongbjerg, and goaltenders Dylan Ferguson and Logan Thompson.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from AHL Hershey.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled defenceman Declan Chisholm from AHL Manitoba. They recalled left winger Jeff Malott, right winger Austin Poganski, and goaltender Mikhail Berdin. They recalled defenceman Simon Lundmark on an emergency basis. They reassigned Holm Malott, and Poganski, and reassigned Lundmark following his emergency recall. They recalled Holm, Poganski, and centre Michael Eyssimont and Chisholm.