Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets will play the NHL’s newest team for the first time this season when they head to the Climate Pledge Arena tonight. They will also be facing Mason Appleton for the first time since he was claimed in the Expansion Draft this summer.

The Kraken had an expected start this season. They were down numerous members due to COVID protocols and had to start off on the road while their arena was being finished. They have improved lately and should have a good game against the Jets. Along with their returned health, they seem to have found their way a bit which should be important going forward.

The Jets have been running hot and cold lately. They have one game where everything works and then the next game nothing works. Paul Maurice has come as far to admit that he has to make sure the team is ready to play every night. They have come out flat and ill-prepared to play more than once.

Finally, there is the issue of no Ville Heinola in the lineup after he was called up yesterday. Heinola should be a shoe in to play when he is called up, instead of being sat for Nathan Beaulieu. This isn’t about playing a young player, but playing the best lineup today. The best lineup needs to include Heinola and it does not because Maurice does not see him as NHL caliber or something that is hard to understand.

Anyways, I have to go to a condo meeting, so I hope everyone has a better evening than I do sitting in a room for 2.5 hours listening to condo things. Hopefully the Seattle Kraken have a worse evening than me though.